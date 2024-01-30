New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $208.48 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,171 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of S&P Global worth $208,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.80. 623,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $431.28 and a 200 day moving average of $400.61. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $455.07. The company has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

