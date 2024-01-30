New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $184.80 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,525 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Boeing worth $184,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185,383 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,983,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,748,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day moving average is $217.75. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

