New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $161.55 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,755,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 882,590 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of AT&T worth $161,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 92,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 39,677,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,809,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

