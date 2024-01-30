Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $555.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $500.00 to $555.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $575.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,067 shares of company stock valued at $134,466,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.