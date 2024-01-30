NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NCS Multistage Price Performance
NASDAQ:NCSM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.68). NCS Multistage had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NCS Multistage Company Profile
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, RP single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NCS Multistage
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.