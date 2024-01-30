NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NCSM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.68). NCS Multistage had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NCS Multistage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, RP single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

