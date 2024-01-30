National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $60.81. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.