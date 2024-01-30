National Bankshares (NKSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st.

National Bankshares Price Performance

National Bankshares stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78.

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKSH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

