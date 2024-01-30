Natera’s (NTRA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

NTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Natera stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.94. 331,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,519. Natera has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,300,060.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $141,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $201,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at $19,300,060.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,556 shares of company stock valued at $39,579,884. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Natera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Natera by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Natera by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Natera by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

