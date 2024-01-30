Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $88.90

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.90, but opened at $86.26. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 46,061 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBR

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.