Multibit Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (MUBI)

Multibit (MUBI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Multibit token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multibit has a total market cap of $137.17 million and $11.89 million worth of Multibit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multibit has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Multibit Token Profile

Multibit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 tokens. The official website for Multibit is multibit.exchange. Multibit’s official Twitter account is @multibit_bridge.

Multibit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multibit (MUBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Multibit has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 950,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Multibit is 0.14130347 USD and is up 8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $11,347,989.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://multibit.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multibit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multibit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multibit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

