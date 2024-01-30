MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Sells £34,927.20 in Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Bell sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.19), for a total value of £34,927.20 ($44,402.75).

MS INTERNATIONAL Price Performance

MSI stock traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 889.90 ($11.31). 10,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,490. The company has a market cap of £145.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,130.95 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 861.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 750.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 12-month low of GBX 442 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 979.90 ($12.46).

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

MS INTERNATIONAL Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.35%. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,809.52%.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Recommended Stories

