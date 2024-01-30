Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mplx by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

