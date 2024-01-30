Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.
Mplx Stock Performance
NYSE MPLX opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.37.
Mplx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.
View Our Latest Research Report on MPLX
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mplx
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- United Parcel Service: UPS stock is going down, opportunity?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop, time to buy the dip?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.