Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 440.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604,066 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $200,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Up 0.3 %

MPLX opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

