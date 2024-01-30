Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,822,720. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.62 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. The company has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

