Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Moog Stock Performance

Shares of MOG.B stock opened at $140.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day moving average of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Moog has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $145.48.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Moog had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $856.85 million during the quarter.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

