Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,379,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

View Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.