Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 917,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,736. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,899 shares of company stock worth $11,492,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

