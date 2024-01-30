Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $42.72 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $42,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $326.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.62. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.25 and a 1-year high of $330.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

