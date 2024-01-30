Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $9.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MCW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.
Mister Car Wash stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.70.
Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.
