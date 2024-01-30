MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 30th (NASDAQ:MIRA)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 30th. MIRA Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,275,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $8,925,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. After the end of MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRA opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

Get MIRA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Brian Patrick Mcnulty sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,679 shares of company stock valued at $618,577.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIRA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.