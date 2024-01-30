Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 836,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 990,600 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jon Congleton purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,372.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,935.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $145,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MLYS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,828. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

