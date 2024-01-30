Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,789. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a market cap of $596.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $46,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $84,777.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $46,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $192,045. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.