MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,085 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MTG opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

