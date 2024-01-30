MetLife (MET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MetLife Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. MetLife has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 48.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

