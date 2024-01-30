MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $451.20 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $451.20 million and $20.74 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00197810 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00017201 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,456.20 or 1.00032095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010909 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003367 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 87.12216788 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $17,842,700.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

