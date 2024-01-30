Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

