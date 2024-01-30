Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.47.

NYSE:NTR opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

