Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

