Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

