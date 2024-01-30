Metis Global Partners LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,067,000 after buying an additional 69,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,797,000 after purchasing an additional 387,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106,604 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $178.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.77 and a 200-day moving average of $179.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.69.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

