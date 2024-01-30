Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Exelon Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

