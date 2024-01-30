Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 408,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,775,000 after acquiring an additional 161,169 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $166.30 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

