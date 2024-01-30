Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 9,214 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.7 %

ABNB opened at $150.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

