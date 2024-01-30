Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 825 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

