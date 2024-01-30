Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 694 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,245. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $955.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $874.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $828.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $958.15. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,076.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $921.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

