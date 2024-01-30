Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,463 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $263.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.95. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

