Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 4,067 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.