Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MLLUY opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.
Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile
