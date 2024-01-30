Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLUY opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Metallurgical Co. of China alerts:

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.