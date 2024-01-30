Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.0 %

META traded up $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $405.10. 5,667,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,640,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.28 and its 200-day moving average is $323.25. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $406.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total value of $7,769,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 875,686 shares of company stock valued at $300,859,630 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.