Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.35.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total transaction of $7,769,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total value of $7,769,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 875,686 shares of company stock valued at $300,859,630 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,996,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,990,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $406.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.