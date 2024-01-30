Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.02. 64,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 299,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Meta Materials Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Shares of Meta Materials are set to split on Monday, February 5th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Materials

Meta Materials ( NASDAQ:MMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 4,743.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMAT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.