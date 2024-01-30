Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMATGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.02. 64,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 299,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Shares of Meta Materials are set to split on Monday, February 5th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 5th.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMATGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Meta Materials had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 4,743.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMAT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Meta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

