Meritage Homes (MTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Meritage Homes to post earnings of $5.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 148.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

