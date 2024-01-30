Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Boosted by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.6% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.63. 5,300,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,919,224. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

