Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.08. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 4,735,335 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.93%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -857.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 199,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust



Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

