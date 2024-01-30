Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 38.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,317,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 791,318 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 339,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 278,269 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 329,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.