Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MDRRP)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Medalist Diversified REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:MDRRP opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

