McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 2.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $292.89. 769,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

