Match Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 19,409 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 39% compared to the average daily volume of 13,984 put options.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. 2,373,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,661. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.34.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 266.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Match Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,063,000 after acquiring an additional 992,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

