MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $74.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MasTec from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut MasTec from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Get MasTec alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MasTec

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $67.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.35 and a beta of 1.57. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,040,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 94.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after buying an additional 98,351 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in MasTec by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.