Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,435 Shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.37% of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAT. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 4,426.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. 384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.08.

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

